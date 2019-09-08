Kosciusko County police investigate fatal golf cart crash

SILVER LAKE -- Police in Kosciusko County are investigating the death of a woman following the discovery of her body near a golf cart.
Attempts by first responders to resuscitate Cynthia Owens, 65, of Silver Lake were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner's Office, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.
The cause and manner of Owens' death are pending the results of an autopsy.
Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. Saturday regarding an unresponsive female at CR 100W south of CR 1200S. Emergency personnel from several agencies were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Owens, who was found lying in the ditch, was determined by investigators to be the sole occupant of the golf cart.
A preliminary investigation indicates the golf cart, traveling south, entered the ditch alongside the roadway, possibly knocking Owens off the cart before the vehicle returned to the roadway, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team and the Kosciusko County Coroner's Office. Other responding units included the Claypool Police Department, Silver Lake Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance.
