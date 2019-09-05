Kosciusko County police ask for help in death investigation

NORTH WEBSTER — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in an investigation into a death on Labor Day.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male along McKenna Road in the Barbee Lake area on Monday. When emergency personnel arrived, they located 20-year-old Ty Sawyer Lee Brown of Indianapolis, deceased along the north side of the roadway just west of EMS B32 Lane.
Barbee Lake is about 40 miles southeast of Elkhart.
Brown was seen on video surveillance walking away from the Barbee Landing alone about 3:15 a.m. Additionally, he is seen walking alone at 3:21 a.m. in the area of the Barbee Hotel. Brown was walking in a southwesterly direction toward the lake cottage where he was staying on EMS B74 Lane.
Investigators are seeking information from anybody who may have seen Brown walking along Barbee Road or McKenna Road. Investigators are interested in the time period from 3:21 a.m., when Brown is last seen on video, until 4:49 a.m., when a passerby stopped to call 911.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest or indictment. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards on other felony crimes and the capture of fugitives. Callers are assigned a code number and will not be asked their name.
