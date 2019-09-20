ELKHART — A Kokomo man faces three counts of child molesting in a warrant issued this week.
Edward Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and one count as a Level 4 felony. The alleged incidents all involve the same victim, who is under 12 years old.
The warrant was issued Wednesday following an investigation by Elkhart police into allegations the girl made in May. Williams’ bond is set at $210,000.
Each Level 1 felony carries a punishment of up to 40 years in prison and a Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years.
According to court documents:
A woman came to police on May 14 and said her daughter had told her that Williams molested her. The girl was later given a forensic interview at Child and Parent Services.
She said she had trouble sleeping one night during the previous week and went into another bedroom where she found Williams. She said he was wearing only his underwear and that he told her to take off her own clothes to “get more comfortable.”
She said he proceeded to sexually molest her, but stopped when she told him it hurt. She said he told her not to tell her mother, and said she was afraid to talk to her mom herself because the girl thought she might be mad at her.
The girl’s mother told police that Williams was heavily drunk one day that week and told her about an incident involving her daughter. She said she kicked him out of the house after that.
Police later interviewed the girl’s babysitter, who described a similar account the girl had given her of what happened.
A police detective interviewed Williams in June. He said he woke up to find the girl putting her hands on him, and he told her to stop and that he would tell her mom about it. He said the girl apologized to him the next day, and that he later told her mother about the incident.
