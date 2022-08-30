ELKHART — An accidental kitchen fire caused about $70,000 damage Monday, but no injuries were reported.
Crews were called about 2:53 p.m. to 701 W. Franklin St., the Elkhart Fire Department said. With smoke coming from the back of the house, firefighters conducted a search but found no one home. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, the report said.
