Kinsman announces run for judge in Superior Court 5

ELKHART — Eric Kinsman announced his candidacy for judge of Elkhart Superior Court 5 during an event Sunday at Beacon Health and Aquatics Center.
Kinsman, an attorney in Elkhart, has tried cases in every court in Elkhart County and formerly served as an Elkhart County deputy public defender for more than 10 years. He practices law regularly in Elkhart Superior Court 5, the court he is seeking.
Kinsman attended Bethel University, where he serves as vice chairman of the board of trustees. He is a graduate of DePaul University College of Law.
Speakers at the event included radio personality Doug Moore of WFRN, attorney Mark Altenhof and Gregg Chenoweth, president of Bethel University.
He and his wife, Kristy, reside in Elkhart and have five children.
“Elkhart County has given me every opportunity personally and professionally over the past 22 years. Any success I have enjoyed in my career is because of this community,” Kinsman said in a release. “My family has benefited from all Elkhart County has to offer. It has been a privilege to be part of this community.”
“It is the people of Elkhart who make it so special. I can’t thank enough the people who have done so much for my family and me.”
Kinsman said he and his family have received support and encouragement over the years from teachers, coaches, colleagues and friends.
He said he intends to build on the consistency and quality of judges who have served and intends to build on that tradition “and make our court system even stronger.”
“I believe I am uniquely qualified to fill this role serving the people of Elkhart County in upholding the law and serving the cause of justice for all of our people,” he said.
Kinsman is running on the Republican ticket. The seat is held by Judge Charles C. Wicks, who has not announced whether he is running for another term.
The primary election is May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.