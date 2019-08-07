Kieffer named associate superintendent

FORT WAYNE — Jeffrey Kieffer has been named associate superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.
“We are blessed to have Mr. Kieffer as our Associate Superintendent,” Superintendent Joseph Brettnacher said in making the announcement Tuesday. “His commitment to our mission and his experience in small- and medium-size Catholic schools will be very helpful in supporting the teachers and principals of our 43 schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.”
Kieffer has been a Catholic school administrator since 2005 and a principal in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend since 2010, most recently at St. Joseph School in Decatur, Indiana.
Kieffer is a 1985 graduate of Blackford High School in Hartford City and he served in the U.S. Army from 1985-1989. Subsequently, he was selected for the West Point Preparatory School to prepare for matriculation at West Point. After his first semester, he made the decision to change his career path and follow a call to a vocation in education. He received his master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ball State University.
He began his career in Catholic education in 1999 in the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and has served on diocesan committees for accreditation and technology as well as the Principals’ Executive Council. He is a certified Indiana Safety Specialist, and also has a certificate in Indiana Principal Leadership Academy-Group 45, as well as Indiana Content Area Reading, plus Mentor Training and “Curriculum Mapper” training. He is CompTIAA+ certified in computer repair, has a basic catechist certification from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and is a Level 1 and 2 Google for Education certified educator.
The 43 Catholic schools spanning the 14 counties of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend serve 13,000 children.
