Kick Off Classic celebrates return to school

ELKHART — Organizers are welcoming children of all ages and their families to the fifth annual Elkhart Education Foundation Kick Off Classic, advertised as the city’s biggest back-to-school party.
The event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at downtown Central Park, at the corner of High Street and Waterfall Drive. Admission is free with the donation of a school supply.
Collected school supplies will be distributed throughout the Elkhart Community School district via the nonprofit’s new Schoolhouse Supply Store. The most requested school supplies are notebooks, pencils, dry erase markers, pens, highlighters, crayons, loose-leaf paper and scissors.
“This is our favorite day of the year. Seeing students, families, faculty and the community come together to celebrate a positive start to the school year makes us all remember that we are One City with One Mission: a great place for our kids to learn and grow,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, executive director of the Elkhart Education Foundation.
Classes for Elkhart schools resumed Thursday.
Presented by Centier Bank, the city-wide back-to-school event will feature a family carnival, games, live music and a superhero-themed golf-cart parade, culminating in the all-city pep rally.
The popular Lip Sync Battle returns this year, giving students the opportunity to win money for their school, team or club. Student prizes include first place, $1000; second place, $500; and third place, $250. New this year is a participation prize of $100 to every team. Elkhart Community Schools staff can enter for a chance to win a catered lunch.
New attractions this year include a cornhole tournament at Civic Plaza, open to adult and youth teams for a $20 entry fee. Also new this year are a demonstration tent featuring presentations by the Elkhart Community Schools robotics team and other clubs, Touch a Truck activities, Thor RV walk-throughs, and a Superhero Meet and Greet and photo booth.
The All City Pep Rally caps off the evening with a battle of the marching bands and celebration of the fall athletic teams.
Other sponsors of the event include Comcast, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Kem Krest, First State Bank, Boling Vision Center, Alicks Home Medical and TCU.
