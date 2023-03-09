Former NBA basketball player Shawn Kemp speaks during the Seattle Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle in 2021. Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, a sheriff's official said. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Seattle SuperSonics' Shawn Kemp goes in for a dunk as Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon (34) defends during the second quarter of their NBA playoff game May 5, 1997, in Houston. Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, a sheriff's official said.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File
Shawn Kemp, here going in for a dunk as a member of the Seattle Supersonics, was arrested Wednesday in Washington in connection with a drive-by shooting.
TACOMA, Wash. — No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star Shawn Kemp following his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.
Kemp, 53 and a graduate of Concord High School, was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tacoma, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
