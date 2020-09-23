ELKHART — A 14-year-old driver and three juvenile passengers were taken into custody early Tuesday after crashing into The Lerner Theatre.
Police said an officer conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. in the 1200 block of Franklin Street. The vehicle fled and police terminated the pursuit. The vehicle later crashed into the theater at 401 S. Main St., causing damage to the northwest corner of the building.
