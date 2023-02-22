INDIANAPOLIS — Appellate judges have reversed an Elkhart County teenager’s conviction for child molesting because of issues with his accuser’s recorded testimony.
The Indiana Court of Appeals on Monday reversed and remanded an Elkhart County juvenile court decision in adjudicating a delinquent child. The adjudication was for an act that would be a Level 4 felony count of child molesting if committed by an adult.
