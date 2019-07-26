Juvenile magistrate receives statewide recognition

ELKHART — The Elkhart County juvenile court magistrate is being recognized by the Indiana State Bar Association for her contributions to family law.
Magistrate Deborah Domine will receive the Gale M. Phelps Award, which is presented by the Family and Juvenile Law Section of the bar association. The award is one of several that will be presented at the association’s annual reception in Indianapolis on Aug. 29, all chosen by a nomination process open to ISBA members.
“I was surprised. I don’t think any of us do what we do for recognition,” Domine said Thursday after learning of the award. “It’s humbling to get an award from your peers.”
The award is named in memory of a former chair of the Family and Juvenile Law Section who died in 2003, according to information from the ISBA. Recipients are chosen who reflect Phelps’ contributions to the family law community, through actions such as exceptional service to the profession, showing the highest level of competence and raising the level of professionalism and civility in domestic relations matters.
In her 20 years working in juvenile justice, Domine has served on several state committees, started an annual childrens summit in Goshen and has heard 27,000 cases. Those include everything from juvenile offenders to finalizing adoptions.
“I’ve seen a lot of children go through my doors,” she said. “There have been a few failures but also a lot of successes that I’m proud of.”
The Community Summit on Children, which will enter its 12th year, brings together professionals from every aspect of juvenile justice to share knowledge and discuss best practices. Domine said everyone needs to be involved in caring for children, who are a community resource, but she considers organizing the summit an example of the unique responsibilities of a juvenile court official.
A juvenile magistrate “needs to be a leader in issues involving children. The reality is, you can call a meeting and people show up, as evidenced by the 500 people who attend the summit,” she said. “I’ve taken a pro-active role because this position requires a more pro-active role than any other judicial office.”
