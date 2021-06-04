SOUTH BEND — Khalil Jackson, 25, of Elkhart was convicted following a jury trial in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell announced Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty presided over the four-day trial. The jury found Jackson guilty of various federal charges arising out of conduct involving human trafficking of a minor victim: specifically, Count 1, sex trafficking of a minor, Count 2, production of child pornography, Count 3, transportation of child pornography, Count 4, possession of child pornography, and Count 5, cyberstalking.
