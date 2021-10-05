Junior Achievement board chair Adam Bujalski and other board members celebrate the construction of the organization's BizTown center by hammering nails into wood during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
Guests get a construction tour of Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County's BizTown during a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday. The center will be located at ETHOS Innovation Center and is expected to open in the spring.
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County staff and board members pose for a photo during the groundbreaking ceremony of the organization's new BizTown on Tuesday. The center is located in the ETHOS Innovation Center and is expected to open in the spring.
Junior Achievement board chair Adam Bujalski and other board members celebrate the construction of the organization's BizTown center by hammering nails into wood during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
Guests get a construction tour of Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County's BizTown during a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday. The center will be located at ETHOS Innovation Center and is expected to open in the spring.
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County staff and board members pose for a photo during the groundbreaking ceremony of the organization's new BizTown on Tuesday. The center is located in the ETHOS Innovation Center and is expected to open in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.