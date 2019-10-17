ELKHART — In a court battle for several patents with multiple claims between Equalizer Systems’ parent company, Days Corp., and Lippert Components Inc., a judge ruled in favor of LCI for two of the claims.
A spokesperson for Days Corp. said the company is disappointed by the ruling but the case is still ongoing and the firm still holds the patent in question.
“This ruling has not changed the original scope of the dispute initiated by Lippert and has not changed our ability to fairly compete in the leveling market,” said Jason Loose, division director for Equalizer Systems.
The case is ongoing, and the Patent Board’s ruling has no bearing on LCI’s infringement claims, Loose said.
He claims both patents were filed in the spring of 2000. By the time the lawsuit is completed, both patents will have expired.
“We plan on continuing to aggressively pursue additional business in all the markets we serve,” he said.
Looking forward, Days Corp. is focusing on its warehouse expansion and Equalizer’s growth in the market.
“This has been a small hiccup, but we are positive about our future and our ability to serve our customers in the industry,” Loose said. “Expanding our warehouse space to keep up with orders has taken over as our main focus and we are excited to keep offering our customers a quality-made choice with excellent and efficient service.”
