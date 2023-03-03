GOSHEN — A former church volunteer who admitted to molesting boys in his care will not spend half of his 20-year prison term on house arrest, a judge ruled Thursday.

Scott Christner, 48, received a 20-year executed sentence followed by a 21-year suspended sentence after he admitted to five counts of child molesting in 2021. He pleaded guilty to just some of the 12 counts he faced in two separate cases after his arrest in 2019.

