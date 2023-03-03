Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow and windy for the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. High 38F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
GOSHEN — A former church volunteer who admitted to molesting boys in his care will not spend half of his 20-year prison term on house arrest, a judge ruled Thursday.
Scott Christner, 48, received a 20-year executed sentence followed by a 21-year suspended sentence after he admitted to five counts of child molesting in 2021. He pleaded guilty to just some of the 12 counts he faced in two separate cases after his arrest in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.