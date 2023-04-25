ELKHART — Unemployment in the Elkhart/Goshen area dropped in March compared with the previous month, labor statistics show.
The unemployment rate in the area dropped to 3.7 percent in March, down slightly from 3.8 percent in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The agency released local, non-seasonally adjusted figures on Monday.
