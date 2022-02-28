ELKHART — A Jimtown teacher has been granted early retirement days after school officials reported he struck a student in the face.
The Baugo Community school board unanimously accepted former high school sociology teacher Mike Hosinski’s retirement, effective last Friday.
With the approval, district attorney Tim Shelly said, Hosinski should receive his full pension benefits.
“The only way the state would recover any money from that is if he were convicted of a theft from the school, but that’s not the situation here,” Shelly said.
School officials on Friday said Hosinski is no longer employed with the district and is not permitted on school grounds after he was captured on surveillance video slapping a student in the face hard enough to cause visible injuries.
In the video, as the student rounds a corner, the teacher grabs the student’s backpack to force the student into a wall. The teacher then points his finger in the student’s face before slapping the student, which causes the student’s head to strike the wall.
The student then falls to the ground after the teacher drags his arm in an attempt to direct him down the hallway, the video shows.
Hosinski, who has been a teacher for 40 years, requested in January to retire at the end of the school year but submitted another request to retire immediately following Friday’s incident.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement Tuesday, said it continues to investigate the report and will submit its investigation to the county prosecutor’s office for review when the investigation is complete.
Monday’s school board meeting had a standing-room-only crowd and had to be moved from the district’s education center to the Jimtown High School library.
Those who spoke during the public comment session supported Hosinski, many of whom were his former or present students, parents and community members.
A Jimtown senior said each year she’s witnessed students at her school become more rebellious and treat high school staff poorly. With proper administration, she said, she believes Friday’s incident could have been prevented.
“Instead our administration is a joke and we let it get to the point where our teachers had enough, in this case, that was Mr. Hosinski,” she said. “If the administration would have dealt with this behavioral situation prior, it wouldn’t have gotten this far.
The student said the administration not only failed Jimtown students, but also the Jimtown staff.
“I’ve never been more embarrassed to be a Jimtown Jimmie,” she said.
Many other attendees echoed the student’s sentiments, adding that the assaulted student is reportedly a habitual trouble-maker and that administration should be penalized for not handling the situation sooner.
“This falls on the lap of the superintendent and the principal,” one speaker said. “These teachers can only take so much and now they have to deal with kids not being disciplined. In all Mike Hosinski’s years working here, who would have ever said he’s laid his hands on a can? Nobody, not anyone.”
Another speaker said he hopes Hosinski is someday able to return to school property.
“I hope that he’s able to return to be a school booster for his Jimtown Jimmies that he loves so much,” he said.
The meeting lasted about 45 minutes. Before the meeting, dozens of students walked out of high school in support of their former teacher. Students also created a Change.org petition titled “Save Mr. Mike Hosinski Tenure and Retirement,” which collected more than 1,200 signatures as of Monday evening.
This wasn’t the first time Hosinski has faced some controversy.
In 2019, Hosinski drew complaints from some students and parents who said he filled his classroom with “religious propaganda” and made non-Christian students feel uncomfortable. The school removed certain materials from his classroom in response.
At the end of the 2019-20 school year, he was awarded High School Teacher of the Year by the district.
