ELKHART — It can be as simple as a greeting, holding the door for someone or saying thank you.
These are only a few simple gestures students at Jimtown Intermediate School will execute next week as they focus on acts of kindness.
For the first year, Jimtown Intermediate will be participating in the Great Kindness Challenge, a nationwide initiative designed to empower students to create a culture of kindness.
Principal Marci Brubaker said the idea to start the challenge at Jimtown Intermediate came from the school’s new school counselor Jerica Burns, who will spearhead the initiative with the school’s student council.
“Jerica and our sixth-grade student council have done all the brainstorming to decide what activities we’ll be doing for the week,” Brubaker said.
The school is comprised of 500 students in grades third through sixth. Each student will be receiving a 50-item kindness checklist and doing as many kind acts as possible.
As part of the exercise, Brubaker said, the students will be making Valentine’s Day cards for their younger peers at Jimtown Elementary School and will also make cards for residents at Hubbard Hill, a senior care facility.
The students will also wear different themed attire to help promote kindness.
Brubaker said the goal of the five-day exercise is to show students that kindness doesn’t require much effort.
“It’s a scary world right now and people struggle with the basic acts of kindness,” she said. “Being kind is easy to do and there are little things that you can do each day to brighten someone’s day even if it’s as simple as giving them a smile.”
Describing the school climate, Brubaker said it’s affirmative for the most part, but said she believes kindness is something everyone could be reminded of practicing more frequently.
“Our adults model kindness, but to be more strategic and intentional about it, I think will always help our kids,” she said. “To me, Jimtown is one of the best places to be and raise kids, but I think we can always do better and teach our kids to be good citizens.”
But organizers are hoping the effort transcends outside school as well. To that end, the students will also receive a family addition that can be completed at home and in their community.
More than 13 million students, in over 100 countries and 20,000 schools nationwide are expected in this year’s Great Kindness Challenge, an effort that started with three Carlsbad schools in 2012, according to its website. Collectively, these students will complete over half a billion acts of kindness.
At Jimtown Intermediate, Brubaker said the school plans to participate in the challenge annually.
