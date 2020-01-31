ELKHART — Jimtown High School head principal Amy Bertram is stepping down from the post immediately.
According to Baugo Community Schools Superintendent Byron Sanders, the decision was Bertram's.
“We’ve agreed it’s a human resource issue — nothing illegal or anything like that,” Sanders said.
As it is a human resources issue, no additional comments would be available, the superintendent said.
Sanders will be working with Jimtown Assistant Principal Mike Stout and interim principal Doug Chaffee to complete the school year at the high school.
Chaffee has been a regular building principal substitute for the district.
Bertram began as principal of Jimtown High School on July 1, after Sanders became the district's new superintendent. Prior to that, Bertram served as principal of Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School. Bertram has been in the education field for nearly 20 years.
