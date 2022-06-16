jazz fest feature pic

Scott Allen Quartet kicks off the 2022 Elkhart Jazz Festival in Downtown Elkhart. The Elkhart Jazz Fest got underway in earnest Friday. Featuring more than 100 performers on four indoor and outdoor stages, along with food vendors, fireworks and smaller venues hosting musicians, the 34th annual festival continues through Sunday.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Russ Draper

