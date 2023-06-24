ELKHART — The 35th Elkhart Jazz Festival got into gear on Friday.
The stages were set, food trucks were open and downtown was busy on the first day of the weekend event. The Ben Davis Trio played the central park stage at 5 p.m. while the Andy Brown Trio played in the library atrium at the same time.
