Ivy Tech taps Notre Dame director

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College has named David Balkin, Ph.D., as chancellor for the South Bend-Elkhart campus, effective Sept. 3.
Balkin replaces Thomas Coley who retired in May.
Balkin has been employed at the University of Notre Dame since 2014 and has three degrees from the institution.
Balkin currently serves as associate director, regional development for San Francisco and Silicon Valley at Notre Dame.
He brings more than 30 years of experience in engineering, management and executive leadership.
Throughout his career, Balkin has led organizations in the areas of intellectual property development and management, complex hardware and software development, manufacturing, quality assurance, applications engineering, product management, marketing, business development, business operations, contracts and capital raising.
“I look forward to applying my experiences in both industry and academia in support of Ivy Tech Community College’s strategic plan and the role it serves in Indiana,” Balkin said. “I will be focused on the mission to serve the people of our communities through accessible and affordable world-class education, and adaptive learning and empowering our students to achieve their career and transfer aspirations.”
Balkin began at Notre Dame as the managing director of the Center for Nano Science and Technology. During his three and half years in the role he grew the number of active faculty participants by more than 50 percent and helped lead the center to be the largest and most successful Strategic Research Initiative on campus. Balkin expanded the center’s strategic focus to include nanobio, and polymer and soft materials, in addition to its flagship nanoelectronics expertise. He led NDnano to be ranked either first or second in all key metrics among ND Research initiated centers including ROI, has advised local South Bend business startups, and served as the thesis/capstone project director for graduate students participating in Notre Dame’s ESTEEM program.
In his current role, which he has held since 2017, he raised approximately $5 million.
“Dr. Balkin brings both deep industry and academic experience to Ivy Tech. We are focused on aligning the student, community and industry needs of St. Joe, Elkhart and Marshall counties, and proud to be engaged in the transformational LIFT grant funded by the Lilly Endowment. There is much intentional work to align programs, develop youth apprenticeships, and ensure our graduates have workforce skills and credentials that support their, and the region’s prosperity,” Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann said. “I am confident Dr. Balkin will effectively lead, align and accelerate these efforts on our campus and partner with industry, education, and communities.”
The South Bend-Elkhart campus comprises of two main building locations, one in South Bend and the other in Goshen. The campus serves St. Joseph, Marshall and Elkhart counties and is part of Indiana’s broader Economic Growth Region 2 and annually enrolls 5,500 students on campus and serves more than 1,000 more in dual credit programs in local high schools.
“I am excited to work with the South Bend/Elkhart campus faculty and staff, and our community to ready our local workforce with the degrees and credentials that will position this region for outstanding opportunities and growth in the future,” Balkin continued.
Prior to his time with the University of Notre Dame, Balkin served as president/chief operating officer with Secure Financial Services Inc. in Colchester, Vermont and president/chief operating officer/chairman of the board for technology startup Genea Energy Partners in Irvine, California.
Balkin spent 26 years at IBM’s Microelectronics Division. He served as one of two founding managers for IMD’s eight-inch semiconductor foundry business, managed IMD’s Custom Logic Business to its peak annual revenue and directed their world-class, 900 person, Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Electronic Design Automation organization.
While working for IBM, he also developed and taught an integrated engineering and business class at the University of Vermont.
He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Materials Science and Engineering, and masters and bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering and materials science, all from the University of Notre Dame.
