ELKHART – Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend-Elkhart, is starting an incentive program for first-time and continuing students registering for fall classes, officials announced on Monday.
“We know many of our students struggle with access to technology,” Vice Chancellor of Student Success Ethan Zagore said in a statement. “We wanted to reinforce the fact that we are here to support our students through this unprecedented time and are excited to start this fall semester.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.