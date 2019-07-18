SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech Community College has announced David Balkin and Lori Handy as the two finalists for chancellor at its South Bend-Elkhart campus.
The pair were chosen following a nationwide search.
Balkin serves as the regional development director at the University of Notre Dame, while Handy is the vice chancellor and campus operations officer at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus. Handy was one of the original finalist before the search was postponed and ultimately reopened after the other finalist unexpectedly withdrew in May.
Katherine Kent has been serving as acting chancellor at South Bend-Elkhart a two-location campus since Thomas Coley retired from the college in May.
Faculty, staff, students and community members have the opportunity to meet the finalists at a pair of community forums, which will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the South Bend location, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd., and 3 p.m. at the Elkhart County location, 22531 C.R. 18 in Goshen, during the respective campus visits of each candidate. Forums are open to the public. Balkin is scheduled to meet with college and community leadership Wednesday, July 24, while Handy is will be on campus Thursday, July 25.
Balkin brings 26 years of experience in engineering, management and executive leadership through IBM Microelectronics Division (IMD) to go along with three years of senior-level executive management experience as president, chief operating officer and chairman of the board for technology startups Genea Energy Partners and Clear Vue Cyclones & Secure Financial Services. He served as one of two founding managers for IMD’s eight-inch semiconductor foundry business, managed IMD’s Custom Logic Business to peak annual revenue and directed a 900-person, Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Electronic Design Automation organization to a top world ranking.
He also has developed and taught an integrated engineering and business class at the University of Vermont, advised local South Bend business startups as well as served as the thesis/capstone project director for graduate students participating in Notre Dame’s ESTEEM program.
Balkin completed all three of his degrees bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral in Engineering at Notre Dame, where he eventually returned in 2014 to serve as the managing director of the Center for Nano Science and Technology. He has been in his current role as associate director, regional development for Northern California and Silicon Valley since 2017.
Handy has served Ivy Tech in a variety of roles over the past decade, including assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs, dean of the School of Business and director of financial aid at the Indianapolis campus.
In her current position, Handy provides operational leadership for the nine-county, eight-location service area, as well as leading the workforce alignment team through partnership development, ensuring area business and industry training needs are met.
With 17 years of higher education experience, Handy began her career at Indiana State University as distance learning coordinator before continuing at Ivy Tech Bloomington, serving in several positions within student affairs. Prior to joining higher education, Handy spent nine years in the manufacturing industry, as both a supervisor and quality engineer for Cummins Inc.
Handy serves on numerous community committees, including Town of Plainfield Educational Partnership, Indy Achieves Promise Program and Shelby Advantage advisory board and serves on the board for Fathers and Families Center. Handy has chaired and served on several regional and statewide Ivy Tech initiatives.
A native of Northwest Indiana, she holds a Ph.D. from Indiana State University in Educational Leadership, an MBA from Indiana University and a B.S. in Operations Management, Marketing and Distribution from Indiana University.
