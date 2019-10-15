Investigators seek information on hit-and-run

NAPPANEE — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 17-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle on C.R. 7 north of C.R. 52.
Kaitlin Troyer of Nappanee was struck by an unidentified vehicle, also traveling south on C.R. 7, at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
She was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by helicopter.
Evidence collected from the scene suggested the vehicle is a 2011 to 2014 black Chevrolet Cruze with damage to the front passenger side, the report said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning the crash, the vehicle in question or the driver to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.
Other tips and information can be left on the agency’s webpage at www.elkhartcountysheriff.com under the “Submit a Tip” icon.
