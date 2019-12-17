Interurban Trolley closed on holidays

ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate on Wednesday, Dec. 25, or Wednesday, Jan. 1, due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Regular service will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The ADA Access service and ADA Dispatch Office holiday hours are also adjusted for the holidays. The ADA Dispatch Office will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 and remain closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Access service will also be closed on Dec. 25. The ADA Dispatch Office will reopen at 8 a.m. Dec. 26, closing again on Jan. 1.
For Tuesday and Thursday (Dec. 24 and 26), trips should be scheduled by 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. For Thursday, Jan. 2, trips should be scheduled by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The Interurban Trolley information offices will also be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.
Additional transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or 574-287-1829 or by sending an email to macogdir@macog.com
