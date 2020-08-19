ELKHART — U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt touted the Great American Outdoors Act, saying the measure will have a significant impact on conservation and recreation, during a visit Wednesday to East to West RV in Elkhart.
The interior secretary was joined on a tour of the manufacturing facility, a division Forest River Inc., by U.S. Sen. Todd Young and U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, both Republicans.
Following the tour, they stood behind Forest River CEO Peter Liegl and his daughter, Lisa Liegl Rees, co-general manager of East to West, and watched the duo put pen to paper on President Donald Trump’s Pledge to American Workers.
The pledge is a commitment to Forest River and its subsidiaries to invest in their workforce and expand job opportunities in Indiana.
“Under our pledge to the American worker, we will provide individuals with opportunities to develop their skills, and will increase our apprenticeship, work-based learning programs and on-the-job training,” Liegl said. “The Great American Outdoors Act is a godsend to the RV industry and the people who use the national parks.”
Since 2018, officials said more than 440 companies have signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to support more than 16.3 million jobs and training-related opportunities for American workers.
Bernhardt said the Great American Outdoors Act will enhance visitors’ experience as they travel to places like Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge in southern Indiana.
“The reality is that this act will provide the biggest funding investment in conservation and creation certainly in my lifetime,” he said. “And in doing so, it will allow us to ensure the president can make investments in infrastructure and enhance areas that have really become dilapidated over time.”
Young said the act will support tens of thousands of jobs in Indiana.
“Aside from national parks themselves, no other industry will benefit as much from the Great American Outdoors Act as the RV industry,” he said. “When parks are well-kept when facilities are maintained and improved, and when conservation is prioritized, people naturally will want to visit these natural treasures, many of which are right here in Indiana.”
Walorski said Elkhart manufacturers’ commitment to building opportunities and creating jobs for Hoosiers will be key to the area’s economic recovery.
“As we continue to rebuild our nation’s economy, the Great American Outdoors Act will improve access to our public lands and give Indiana’s outdoor recreation industry an added boost,” the congresswoman said. “I’m grateful for the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt in protecting our national parks, defending the American worker and supporting Hoosier manufacturing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.