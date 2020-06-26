ELKHART — A number of public online conversations, each geared to a specified area of interest, are planned next week to assess the social and economic turmoil resulting from the community’s response to COVID-19.
Vibrant Communities is hosting the effort as businesses reopen and people begin to gather again in public spaces. A release says it’s an ongoing process to understand some of the repercussions on small businesses, neighborhoods and how the community sees itself. Amid the turmoil have been success stories as residents and organizations took charge to help care for those in need and to lift spirits, the release said.
