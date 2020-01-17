Input on next Concord superintendent wanted at search forum sessions

DUNLAP — Community members are invited to voice their opinions on what they desire from the superintendent of Concord Community Schools at two search forum sessions scheduled this month.
The public will have an opportunity to learn about the superintendent search process and timeline. Time will also be allotted for the public to share comments, according to a news release from the school corporation.
“The purpose of this meeting is to give the public an opportunity to provide comments that will assist the Concord school board in developing a candidate profile that will highlight the skills and qualities desired in the next superintendent of schools,” School board president Kami Wait said in a statement.
Forums will be at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, in Elkhart, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The school board has selected the University Superintendent Search Team with representatives from Ball State University, Indiana State University, Indiana University and Purdue University to assist in the superintendent search process, according to the news release.
The search for candidates began in November after Superintendent Tim Tahara announced that he would retire after 38 years in education.
Concord School board appointed Denise Seger to lead the district on an interim basis in December while it searches for a permanent successor to Tahara.
There is no firm date at this point on when the new superintendent is expected to start, according to Concord Community Schools spokesperson Julie Beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.