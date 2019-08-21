Inmate who was mistakenly released allegedly used fake ID

GOSHEN — Felony charges have been filed against a jail inmate who was mistakenly released and then recaptured Saturday, after he allegedly used another inmate’s ID in order to get out.
Anthony Bailey, 38, was released from the Elkhart County Correctional Facility about 3:20 p.m.
The mistake was caught before he left the building, but he was able to evade deputies and flee the area.
He was found sometime after 6 p.m. at a residence in Goshen.
He was charged Monday with escape from lawful detention, a Level 5 felony, and synthetic identity deception, a Level 5 felony. He as booked under the new charges with bond set at $5,000.
Bailey’s initial court hearing on the two counts was set for Friday. His charges together carry a punishment of up to 8-1/2 years in prison.
He was originally being held in the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
According to court documents:
County dispatch reported that a man was running from staff at the jail about 3:31 p.m. He was reportedly being chased by corrections officers on the north side of the complex.
There was no sign of the man minutes later when three sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and drove around the complex looking for him. He was last seen running south toward a farm.
Deputies searched the farm and deployed a drone but were unable to find him.
Jail staff told the responding officers that Bailey had two jail IDs, but they weren’t aware of the mistake until then. One was the correct ID while the other was under a different name but with Bailey’s photo on it.
The inmate whose name was on the other ID was scheduled for release Saturday along with two other inmates. Bailey presented that ID and signed the other inmate’s name in order to be released.
It wasn’t until after he was released that the other inmate’s family came in and said they saw Bailey walking away with the other man’s property.
Corrections officers learned that someone gave Bailey a ride to a residence near downtown Goshen. Someone pointed Goshen Police to where Bailey was dropped off, and they went to the address with sheriff’s deputies.
A man who answered the door told officers that Bailey showed up and asked to come in. He said Bailey told him that he had just gotten out of jail but shouldn’t have.
The man said he didn’t let Bailey in, and didn’t know where he went after that.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence. They found Bailey at the rear entrance to the residence a short time later and took him back to the correctional complex.
