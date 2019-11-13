1 injured in crash east of Wakarusa

WAKARUSA — A Goshen man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with leg injuries when his vehicle careened down an embankment, through a ditch and into a stand of evergreen trees.
Nathan Zollinger, 59, was traveling southwest on S.R. 119 west of C.R. 11 when his 2006 Buick LaCrosse ran off the north side of the roadway about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.
