GOSHEN — Both drivers were injured in a car crash about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.R. 15 and C.R. 18 in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
The intersection is about 4 miles north of Goshen city limits.
Mary E. Hackman, 68, was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 west on C.R. 18, the report said. She drove into the intersection and crashed into the passenger side of a northbound 2015 Buick Encore being driven by Kyong I. Cottingham, 71, of Fishers.
The Buick overturned as a result of the collision, police said.
Hackman sustained an injury to her left wrist as a result of the crash and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Cottingham complained of chest and left shoulder pain and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The report said stop signs were in place for east-west traffic but not for north-south traffic.
Hackman was cited for failure to yield right of way.
