INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's infant mortality rate fell last year to the lowest level since the state began recording those deaths more than a century ago, according to new data.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that preliminary data released by the State Department of Health shows the statewide infant mortality rate fell from 6.8 per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.5 in 2019. The mortality rate among Black infants fell from 13.0 to 11.0 last year.
