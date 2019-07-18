ELKHART — The victim of a shooting in Indianapolis nine days earlier came to Physicians Urgent Care in Elkhart for treatment, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the medical facility, 900 Johnson St., on Monday, according to a report from the Elkhart Police Department.
The 44-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to his upper leg, police said.
The report was forwarded to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
