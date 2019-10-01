INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The prosecutor for Indianapolis is going to stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing one ounce or less of marijuana – a move the state’s top prosecutor says he respects but one with which he disagrees.
Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the new policy Monday, saying the office will focus on prosecuting violent crimes. He said the one-ounce level distinguishes between users and dealers, whom the office will continue prosecuting.
Mears said the office has dismissed about 80 percent of marijuana possession charges so far this year. Mears became acting prosecutor last week with Prosecutor Terry Curry’s resignation.
A Democratic Party caucus Saturday will select Curry’s replacement. Tim Moriarty, a top aide to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, is challenging Mears.
Moriarty says he supports the marijuana policy change but that more drug abuse and mental health treatment is also needed.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, formerly the prosecutor for Elkhart County, in statement Monday said he respects and supports the idea that prosecutors have “absolute discretion” in deciding when to file criminal charges and how to allocate their resources.
“Typically, though, prosecutors carefully exercise this discretion on a case-by-case basis rather than proclaiming that in all cases they will ignore a particular state law not to their liking,” Hill said. “I am concerned that this proclamation in Marion County will attract to Indianapolis people with a particular interest in communities where drug enforcement is lax. It seems to me a curious strategy to put out a welcome mat for lawbreakers in a community already facing challenges related to crime, homelessness and other social problems stemming from drug abuse.”
Elkhart Truth staff contributed to this report.
