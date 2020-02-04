FORT WAYNE (AP) — A plumbing and building materials manufacturer is closing its Fort Wayne plant, costing 116 northeastern Indiana workers their jobs.
Davison, Michigan-based Genova Products Inc. said it will cease operations on or before Feb. 10 at the plant, according to a required notice sent last week to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.
