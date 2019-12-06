INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four people including two students were injured when a speeding drunken driver struck a school bus on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
Sarah Nuckols, 36, of Indianapolis was speeding on the interstate on the city's east side when she lost control of her car and spun into the side of a Warren Township school bus shortly before 9:30 a.m., Indiana State Police said.
Nuckols was transported to a hospital and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.
Two juveniles and one adult passenger aboard the school bus were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Five other students and two other adults on the bus were evaluated by a medic before being transferred to another school bus, police said.
