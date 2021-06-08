INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate for governor of Arkansas and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will keynote the 2021 Indiana Republican Party spring dinner, party officials announced Tuesday.
The dinner will attract hundreds of supporters and will be the first large-scale, in-person gathering of Hoosier Republicans since the onset of the pandemic.
