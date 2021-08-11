In this April 24, file photo, people drive up for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging, as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.
Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP/file
Several counties in southern Indiana were in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, up from one county last week.
In this April 24, file photo, people drive up for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging, as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.
Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP/file
Several counties in southern Indiana were in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, up from one county last week.
The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana, where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.
On Monday, 43 counties were in Indiana's second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus, up from 29 counties a week earlier, according to the most recent update posted Wednesday on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.