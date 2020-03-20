INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 79 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Two Hoosiers have died.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (1), Boone (1), Floyd (1), Grant (1), Hamilton (3), Johnson (1), Lake (2), Marion (6), Shelby (1), St. Joseph (3), Tippecanoe (1), Vanderburgh (1) and Vigo (1) counties.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence, the Indiana State Department of Health said. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
