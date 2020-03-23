INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb delivered a statewide address Monday to order that Hoosiers remain in their homes for two weeks.
The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. Hoosiers must stay home except if they work for essential businesses or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety, he said.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Holcomb said.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported on March 6. Since then the number of positive cases has increased on a near daily basis, escalating as the capacity to test has grown. As of Monday morning, the number of tests completed in Indiana is 1,960, the number of positive cases is 259 and seven deaths have been reported. Four cases had been confirmed in Elkhart County.
“I’m setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks,” Holcomb said.
Beginning Tuesday, all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. This includes the Government Center complex in Indianapolis and other offices throughout the state, including Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches. State employees will work remotely whenever possible and continue to provide core functions online and by phone. All public safety functions will continue.
In conjunction with the closures, Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency.
The state, in conjunction with the city and all hospital systems in Marion County, has activated a comprehensive emergency operations center to maximize hospital capacity and provide joint coordination. The center is charged with tracking the inventory of all hospital beds, supplies and personnel as the number of COVID-19 patients grows.
“I am proud of our hospital systems that are participating in the initial phase of this process, Eskenazi Health, IU Health, Franciscan Health, Community Health Network, and Ascension,” Holcomb said. “Marion County is where we’ve seen the most community spread to date, but we will expand this model to other parts of the state.”
In all, Governor Holcomb issued four executive orders:
- EO 20-08. Stay at Home. Provides for essential and non-essential business and operations, infrastructure, government services, travel, and activities outside of one’s home. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the stay-at-home order.
- EO 20-09. Continuity of State Operations. Provides for the continuing operation of state government from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. April 7 with restricted access to government buildings and services.
- EO 20-10. Enforcement Directive Regarding Prohibition of In-Person Dining.
- EO 20-11. Provisions for carryout consumption of alcohol
When does the order take effect?
The order takes effect Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m.
When does the order end?
The order ends on Monday, April 6, at 11:59 p.m, but could be extended if the outbreak warrants it.
Where does the order apply?
The order applies to the entire state of Indiana. Unless you work for an essential business or are doing an essential activity, you must stay home.
What are essential businesses?
Essential businesses include but are not limited to grocery stores, restaurants (only takeout), pharmacies, gas stations, police and fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit, plumbing, and production and distribution of critical products.
Is this mandatory or a recommendation?
This order is mandatory. For the safety of all Hoosiers, people must stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
How will this order be enforced?
If the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions.
(4) comments
Will the delivery of the Truth continue?
Yes. Newspapers and the U.S. Postal Service are considered essential.
does an irrigation system company concidered an essential business?
I'm not sure, to be honest. I think that could be considered an essential supplier to the agriculture industry (if we're not talking home irrigation systems and the like), which is considered essential. In that case, the answer would be yes, but it's not for me to say. You can read the order here - with the list of essential businesses on pages 5-8: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive_Order_20-08_Stay_at_Home.pdf
