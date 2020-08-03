Elkhart County positive cases by day.

Elkhart County positive cases by day. 

 Indiana State Department of Health

Indiana has surpassed 68,000 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday.

In Elkhart County, 15 new positive cases were reported after 125 more individuals were tested, driving the average daily case count to its lowest level since May 18.

Contributing: AP and Elkhart Truth staff

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.