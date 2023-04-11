Protesters cheer outside Senate chambers at the Indiana Statehouse on March 22 in Indianapolis. Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school, after state Senators on Monday advanced a bill that some worry could out transgender kids to their parents.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their children request a name or pronoun change at school, after the state Senate on Monday advanced a House bill that some worry could out transgender kids to their families.
The Republican-dominated state Senate's 37-12 vote came after intense committee hearings where residents derided the measure as an attack on the state's LGBTQ+ students, especially trans youth.
Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arleighrodgers
