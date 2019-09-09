INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has experienced a surge in wind farm construction during the past decade that’s given the state the nation’s 12th-highest number of wind turbines.
But some renewable energy advocates say Indiana risks being outpaced by other states unless it does more to encourage commercial wind power, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Since 2008, developers have installed more than 1,000 wind turbines across Indiana, primarily on 16 large wind farms that produce 2,317 megawatts of electricity – enough to power more than 1 million homes.
Another 1,130 megawatts of new wind capacity are under construction or in advanced development across the state, from modest projects to major wind farms.
That’s caught the eye of the American Wind Energy Association, which represents wind-power project developers and equipment suppliers. The Washington, D.C.-based trade association said in August that it would host its 2021 CleanPower conference and trade show in Indianapolis, based on the “immense potential Indiana has to be among the leading states for wind energy.”
But renewable energy advocate say Indiana needs clear, uniform rules on locating wind farms to attract more investments.
Indiana also has no renewable-energy standard. Such standards already in place in 29 other states require that a certain percentage of the electricity that utilities sell comes from renewable resources.
