INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, in a Thursday afternoon news conference, said all schools in the state will be closed the remainder of the school year as part of the effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
