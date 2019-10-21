Indiana's top lawyer faces hearing on groping allegations
By TOM DAVIES Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general faces a hearing over whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar amounted to professional misconduct.
Republican Curtis Hill disputes the claims from a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during a party celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.
The attorney disciplinary complaint hearing that starts Monday before a former state Supreme Court justice could last a week. The former justice will recommend any punishment to the Indiana Supreme Court. The state's high court will ultimately decide whether to impose a reprimand or any other sanctions on Hill's law license. He's required to have that as the state's top lawyer.
Hill has rebuffed calls to resign from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and others.
