INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 8,236 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 350 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
In Elkhart County, the number of cases reported rose by six to 89, while no new deaths were reported, leaving the county total at three.
To date, 44,539 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up from 42,489 on Sunday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 129. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (11), Hendricks (16), Johnson (11) and Lake (54). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.
The dashboard also has been updated to include new demographic breakdowns by race and ethnicity, ventilator and intensive care bed capacity and to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
