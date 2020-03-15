Indiana OKs I&M rate hike

FORT WAYNE — Indiana regulators have given Indiana Michigan Power approval for a rate increase that’s less than half the amount the utility had sought for its Hoosier customers.
The Fort Wayne-based utility said the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission had approved allowing I&M to increase electricity rates by 5.7 percent overall, for an increase totaling about $84 million. That amount is about 48 percent of I&M’s original request.
