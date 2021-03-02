The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday announced the opening of three mass vaccination sites through partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg. A fourth mass vaccination site is being planned in Gary, officials said.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents age 55 to 60 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials announced Tuesday as Indiana’s supply of shots continued to increase.
The Indiana Department of Health said the latest expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout is the first step in making the free shots available to the nearly 858,000 residents in their 50s. Indiana’s vaccine eligibility pool previously included residents age 60 and older, health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care.
Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
