INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, although officials said Wednesday it could take up to a month for those payments to begin.
President Donald Trump this month signed an executive order extending the added weekly benefit after he and Congress were unable to agree to a broader new pandemic relief plan. The new payment is half the $600 people had been receiving under a previous benefit program that expired last month.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Indiana payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.
It took several weeks for distribution of the initial federal jobless aid to start in Indiana after Congress approved it in March following widespread business shutdowns as the COVID-19 outbreak hit the country.
Payments from new program likely won’t begin for two to four weeks as computer systems are updated, said Fred Payne, commissioner of Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development.
“It is going to take a little bit of extra effort on our part in terms of moving staff to build a new system and that system requires us to look at some new infrastructure,” Payne said.
The $300 payments will more than double Indiana’s average $280 weekly unemployment payment, which has a maximum of $390 a week. Residents will have to be receiving $100 a week in unemployment aid to be eligible for the additional federal aid, a level which Indiana officials said the vast majority of those aid recipients currently met.
Indiana was paying unemployment benefits to about 330,000 people in late July, according to federal statistics.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said the additional funding may last roughly five or six weeks depending on how many states participate. Indiana’s unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in June – down from 17.5 percent in April.
Tracking schools
State officials are working to develop a public website that will track the number of coronavirus cases among students, teachers and other employees at Indiana’s K-12 schools.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said her goal was to have website available by mid- to late September and that the information would broken down by individual school.
The public tracking system is being developed as school districts across the state have struggled with reopening decisions.
Holcomb and state health officials have declined to set benchmarks for the circumstances when schools should close their doors to students.
Several of the state’s largest school districts have started the academic year with only online classes. Some opened with in-person classes only to backtrack after facing coronavirus cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.